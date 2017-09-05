Varna will Held Exhibition Aims to Present the Work of 51 Authors

The Sixth Regional Group Exhibition Lyrical Messages will be held at Gallery "Graphite" in the sea capital of Bulgaria - Varna, reported BGNES.

The Lyrical Messages exhibition aims to present the work of 51 authors working in the genres of painting, sculpture, graphics, new media and photography.

The exhibition is also an attempt at a dialogue between different generations. It can harmonically coexist abstractly and figuratively, expressively and rationally.

The exhibition will be open today at 18.30 and you will have the chance to see it until 27.09.2017.