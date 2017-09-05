NIMH: Rains in Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures 21° to 26°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 5, 2017, Tuesday // 13:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Rains in Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures 21° to 26° pixabay.com

There will be changing cloudiness over the country today, while in the afternoon meteorologists expect short rains in some areas, mainly in the remote southern mountainous regions.

Light wind will blow from Northwest.

Maximum temperatures will range between 21° and 26°, in Sofia around 21°.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wind, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), rains, weather
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria