NIMH: Rains in Afternoon, Maximum Temperatures 21° to 26°
Light wind will blow from Northwest.
There will be changing cloudiness over the country today, while in the afternoon meteorologists expect short rains in some areas, mainly in the remote southern mountainous regions.
Maximum temperatures will range between 21° and 26°, in Sofia around 21°.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
