The Ministry of Tourism Makes Routes for Religious Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism develops routes for religious tourism for Russian tourists in Bulgaria. This was made clear by a written response from the Minister of the Interior Nikolina Angelkova to a question from a member of the United Patriots.

In the period 6-8 October 2017 in the resort "St. St. Constantine and Helena "will be held a Bulgarian-Russian tourist forum within the Days of Russian Spiritual Culture, which will discuss the prospects for the organized recreation of Russian children, the healing tourism as well as the historical routes, pilgrimage and religious tourism and cultural-exploration routes Russia-Bulgaria-Europe, says Angelkova.

The Minister of Tourism stressed that Bulgaria's official representation in Russia was accepted as a member of the Association of Russian Tour Operators, which is a sign of deepening cooperation between the two countries. "New specific routes for Russian tourists are to be developed together with the Federal Tourism Agency and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Angelkova stresses that the demand for pilgrimage trips to Russian tourists from Moscow and Ekaterinburg, which are going to visit Bulgaria this year, is increasing. And the prepared, together with the Russian Orthodox Church route, will seek to unite the most important religious monuments in our country - the Rila Monastery, the Bachkovo and Troyan monasteries, as well as the church and house of the Bulgarian prophet Vanga, who in Russia is "extremely loved and popular , and for the Russians its name and everything related to it has unusual magnetism. " The Tourism Minister also notes that Bulgaria is a preferred destination for family tourism among Russians.