Sofia Starts Remote Measurement of Vehicle Emissions

A few days after the European Commission announced that car emissions will be reported in real terms, a team of the Spanish RSLab, which will remotely measure vehicle emissions temporarily and without the need to stop them, is coming to the capital. This was announced by the Sofia Municipality.

Between 4 and 15 September, at four different locations in the city, the mobile lab will monitor the amount of fine particles, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide.

The distance measurement process does not involve any interference with traffic. It takes seconds and begins when the vehicle crosses the infrared and ultraviolet rays emitted by the system. The device can also record speed and capture registration numbers to identify emissions with the particular vehicle type, brand, engine, year of production. All measurement data is sent directly to an operator-watched computer located in the mobile station parked along the road.

Upon completion of the survey, the owners of vehicles with high pollution levels will be notified by letters.

The results of the pilot study will be announced at the SOFAIR conference in October when mayors and representatives of the municipal administration of Paris, London, Tallinn, Vienna and Bucharest, as well as experts, will be invited to discuss measures for dealing with air pollution.