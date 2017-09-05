The French President Attacked Journalists

French President Emmanuel Macron accused journalists of being too interested in themselves and inadequate to the country after reporters from the national public television, France 2, asked him questions about his restrained style of communication, France's press reported.

"Journalists are not interested in me, the French are interested, that is what must be understood," he replied to a journalist, asking him why he did not speak much. The question was asked during the President's visit to a school in eastern France on the day of the beginning of the school year. President Macron said journalists should be interested in the 12 million children who go to school instead of asking questions about his style of communication.

"But journalists have one problem: they are too much interested in themselves and not enough in the country" said Macron.

The France 2 TV team is preparing a story about the style of communication of the president who began his mandate, deliberately not speaking much to the media, contrary to the practice of his predecessors. After surveys in recent weeks have seen a decline in popularity, Macron has expressed readiness to speak to the French more often, AFP notes. He recently gave a broad interview to the Poan weekly and appointed journalist Bruno Roger-Petit as a spokesman for the presidency.