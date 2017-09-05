Israel Begins the Largest Military Exercises in 19 Years

The Israeli army begins the largest military exercise in 19-year around the northern border, during which tens of thousands of soldiers will work out variants of a military campaign against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement. For 10 days, regular troops, reservists, ground troops, aviation and navy, special forces, and intelligence will train to fight back single penetration and full-scale penetration of enemy fighters, evacuate the civilian population under rocket fire, and advance to complete destruction of the potential opponent.

"These are the largest and most significant training the Israel army has been conducting in the last 19 years. They must increase the readiness of the armed forces for a full-scale campaign in the north, "the Army press service said. Approximately 20 Infantry, Armored, Artillery and Other Brigades, Special Units, Engineers and Hardware Assemblies, Air Force and Military Intelligence, Intelligence, and Navy Service will take part in the exercises. Vehicles with remote control and robot for transportation of equipment will be tested. The Or ha Dagan teachings are named after the late military commander and chief intelligence officer Meir Dagan, during his commanding the largest maneuvers were held in northern Israel in 1998. The goal then was to prepare for a war with Syria.

Today a major enemy to the north is the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement, backed by Iran, which has about 100,000 missiles. For the last time, Israel fought Hezbollah in 2006 and judged this conflict, known as the "Second Lebanese War", not very successful. In recent years, the Hezbollah militias have been involved in fighting in Syria on the side of President Bashar Assad. In addition to Hezbollah, in Israel they are also worried about the emergence of Iranian forces on their northern borders, which will try to occupy the retreating militants of the Islamic State.