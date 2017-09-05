Prime Minister Borisov Goes on a State Visit to Greece Today

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is leaving for a visit to Greece today. Reports Bgnes.

In Kavala, he will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and will participate in a ceremony for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgaria and Greece on the development of the Thessaloniki-Kavala-Alexandroupolis-Burgas-Varna-Ruse railway link. The document regulates the preparatory work and joint management of the corridor of both countries. The project envisages connecting the Danube, the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea with a fast rail corridor, as well as the development of the ports that are part of the main TEN-T network. It includes the construction of a double electrified railway line with an ERTMS integrated rail traffic management system, the government's press service announced.

With the construction of the corridor, full multimodality will be achieved by combining road, rail, water and river transport. The project has a high added value and is expected to attract large investors from the Middle East, China, Russia and other major markets. The memorandum will be signed Tuesday, September 6, by Ivaylo Moskovski, Minister of Transport, Information Technology and Communications, and by the Greek Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Networking Christos Spirdis. The official delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev.