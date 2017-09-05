The Ombudsman: It is Outrageous to Work without Salary

It is outrageous to work without payment, your child to starve or to have no money for textbooks. Since the beginning of this year there have been 435 complaints. Of these, over 30 are collective, "Ombudsman Maya Manolova said in Nova's Hello Bulgaria program.

Today representatives of seamstresses, miners and employees in a hypermarket, who have not received remuneration for months, protest at the National Assembly, organized by the Autonomous Trade Union Syndicate.

They will urge the institutions to take urgent measures to protect workers - making the no payment of salaries criminalized.

According to Manolova, in order to solve these problems, she and her team have introduced legislative changes.

"One of the proposals is the ban on selling a company before the salaries of employees are paid," Manolova said.

"There is a popular con, she commented, the practice of bankrupt companies being transferred to people who do not own property and thus making it impossible to pay the employees' money.

Manolova gave an example of woman depending on social benefits from Montana, which owns 22 companies, with relatives who are owners of some 200 other companies.

The second important decision, according to the Ombudsman, is the creation of a working mechanism and the money collected in the Debt Guarantee Fund to be given to workers in crisis.

"There are currently BGN 250 million, which the state literally does not want to give. This fund does not perform its functions. If it worked, there would be no such tension, "says Manolova.



