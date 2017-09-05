People are Growing around 1000 Acres of Legal Cannabis in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 5, 2017, Tuesday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: People are Growing around 1000 Acres of Legal Cannabis in Bulgaria Pixabay.com

More than 1,000 acres are the areas legally sown with cannabis in Bulgaria, Stefka Damianova, an expert from the Ministry of Agriculture, told BNR.

She announced that an ordinance by the Ministry, which is still in the project, stipulates that legal weed growing should be filed on an established specimen.

The Agriculture Ministry will issue a permit, which will be valid for one year, and will entitle the farmers to sow only one crop on a specific area.

After sowing, it is envisaged in the draft ordinance to inform the relevant district directorate of the Ministry of the Interior about sowing, and to provide a copy of the issued permit and respectively information on the locations of the sown areas.

According to the ordinance, only cannabis with a negligible content of the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (less than 0.2% by weight) will be lawfully considered. This production can be used to extract fiber, and the seeds - for feed, food and crop.

Healthy food stores sell hemp seeds advertised as a valuable source of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. They can be added to dishes and salads. The vendors explicitly state that these seeds do not contain the psychoactive substance that causes the effect of marijuana.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cannabis, growth, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria