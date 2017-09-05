People are Growing around 1000 Acres of Legal Cannabis in Bulgaria

More than 1,000 acres are the areas legally sown with cannabis in Bulgaria, Stefka Damianova, an expert from the Ministry of Agriculture, told BNR.

She announced that an ordinance by the Ministry, which is still in the project, stipulates that legal weed growing should be filed on an established specimen.

The Agriculture Ministry will issue a permit, which will be valid for one year, and will entitle the farmers to sow only one crop on a specific area.

After sowing, it is envisaged in the draft ordinance to inform the relevant district directorate of the Ministry of the Interior about sowing, and to provide a copy of the issued permit and respectively information on the locations of the sown areas.

According to the ordinance, only cannabis with a negligible content of the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (less than 0.2% by weight) will be lawfully considered. This production can be used to extract fiber, and the seeds - for feed, food and crop.

Healthy food stores sell hemp seeds advertised as a valuable source of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. They can be added to dishes and salads. The vendors explicitly state that these seeds do not contain the psychoactive substance that causes the effect of marijuana.