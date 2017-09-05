There is Steady GDP Growth in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 5, 2017, Tuesday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: There is Steady GDP Growth in Bulgaria archive

According to preliminary data, in the second quarter of 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) per employee increased by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the National Statistical Institute press office reported.

Employed people in the economy are 3 619.3 and the total number of hours worked is 1 512.0 million. The structure of employment by economic activity in the second quarter of 2016 and 2017 shows an increase in the relative share of the services sector.

One employed person is BGN 6 672.2 of the current gross domestic product volume, with each employed earning an average of BGN 16.0 per one working hour. Gross value added (GVA) on average per employee in the second quarter of 2017 actually increased by 3.2% and 3.0% for one man-hours worked compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to preliminary data for the second quarter of 2017 the level of labor productivity in the industrial sector is BGN 6,973.9 gross added value on average per employee and BGN 16.2 per one man-hour worked. In the service sector, each employee produces an average of BGN 5 982.3 BDS, with an average of 14.3 BGN of the current volume of the indicator being generated per hour worked. The lowest is the labor productivity in the agriculture sector - BGN 1 165.3 BDS per employee and BGN 2.9 per one man-hour worked.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria