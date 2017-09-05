There is Steady GDP Growth in Bulgaria

According to preliminary data, in the second quarter of 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) per employee increased by 3.2% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the National Statistical Institute press office reported.

Employed people in the economy are 3 619.3 and the total number of hours worked is 1 512.0 million. The structure of employment by economic activity in the second quarter of 2016 and 2017 shows an increase in the relative share of the services sector.

One employed person is BGN 6 672.2 of the current gross domestic product volume, with each employed earning an average of BGN 16.0 per one working hour. Gross value added (GVA) on average per employee in the second quarter of 2017 actually increased by 3.2% and 3.0% for one man-hours worked compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to preliminary data for the second quarter of 2017 the level of labor productivity in the industrial sector is BGN 6,973.9 gross added value on average per employee and BGN 16.2 per one man-hour worked. In the service sector, each employee produces an average of BGN 5 982.3 BDS, with an average of 14.3 BGN of the current volume of the indicator being generated per hour worked. The lowest is the labor productivity in the agriculture sector - BGN 1 165.3 BDS per employee and BGN 2.9 per one man-hour worked.