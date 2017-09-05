Catalonia is Ready with a Madrid-independent Tax Agency

The pro-separatist government of Catalonia said it had set up its own tax agency, ready for action after the disputed referendum on independence from Madrid scheduled for October 1st.

"We have put in place the necessary structures to make it ready for the government to impose the will of the Catalans," said Regional Governor Carles Puccémon.

In his words, independence from Spain will be announced within a few days if voters decide. If "no" bulletins are more, early elections will be convened to form a new government.

Catalonia, an autonomous community in the northeastern part of the Iberian Peninsula, has been in separatist mood for years. On October 6, the region approved a resolution to hold a referendum on separating from Spain. The Constitutional Court then repealed this document.

However, in early June, local leader Carles Puccémon announced that a referendum on independence will take place on October 1.

The Constitutional Court has already abolished a resolution approved by the Catalan Parliament calling for a referendum. In addition, magistrates have warned the local parliament that they may face legal consequences if they take steps to hold the vote.