Extinction of the Fire near Los Angeles Continues
September 5, 2017, Tuesday
Pixabay.com
Environment
Efforts to control the fire, however, continue. Over 1,000 struggle with the fiery element that destroyed decars of land.
The fire has affected over 700 houses. The smoke that fills the air for several days causes health concerns among locals.
The spread of the big forest fire near Los Angeles has been halted, BT Ti said, citing local media.
The Governor of California declared a state of emergency because of the fire, in which two firefighters and four civilians were injured.
Due to the disaster the roads in the area were closed, leading to serious transport disturbances.
