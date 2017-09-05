Extinction of the Fire near Los Angeles Continues

Bulgaria: Extinction of the Fire near Los Angeles Continues

The spread of the big forest fire near Los Angeles has been halted, BT Ti said, citing local media.

Efforts to control the fire, however, continue. Over 1,000 struggle with the fiery element that destroyed decars of land.
The Governor of California declared a state of emergency because of the fire, in which two firefighters and four civilians were injured.

The fire has affected over 700 houses. The smoke that fills the air for several days causes health concerns among locals.
Due to the disaster the roads in the area were closed, leading to serious transport disturbances.

fire, LA, emergency
