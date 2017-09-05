Seamstresses and Miners Protesting in front of the National Assembly
Seamstresses, miners and employees of a hypermarket are protesting in front of the National Assembly, reported Nova TV.
Organizer is the Autonomous Workers' Union.
The protest is declared national and is against "employer arbitrariness". Among the most pressing problems they point to is unpaid salaries in various companies in their industry. They will urge the institutions to take urgent measures to protect workers - making the no payment of salaries criminalized.
