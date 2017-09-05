According to Elon Musk, AI can Lead to a World War

US billionaire, inventor and investor Elon Musk believes the rivalry between countries to be a champion in the field of artificial intelligence could be a cause of a world war.

Musk notes that Russia and China are involved in research in the field of artificial intelligence, and soon their example will be followed by other countries with a strong computer science programs.

"The competition for superiority in the field of artificial intelligence at national level, in my opinion, would be the most likely cause of the Third World War," wrote Musk in Twitter. He notes that war may be initiated not by the leaders of any country but by the artificial intelligence itself if it decides that a "preventative blow would be the most likely way to victory."

Musk published his comments on Twitter along with an article in which statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin have been made in September 1st at a meeting with students at a national career guidance forum in Jaroslaw. "Artificial Intelligence - this is the future not only for Russia, it is the future of all mankind. These are colossal opportunities and threats difficult to predict", Putin says. According to him the one who becomes the leader in this field, will be the ruler of the world. He warns against the danger of this monopoly being concentrated in one particular hand. Putin says that if Russia becomes the leader in artificial intelligence, he would share this technology with the whole world, "as we now share nuclear technology."

Elon Musk is consistent in his worries about the ideas of artificial intelligence, which he believes is one of the main threats to the future of mankind. One of Musk's main opponents on this issue is the founder of the social network Facebook - Mark Zuckerberg. He views Musk's statements about the dangers of artificial intelligence as "utterly irresponsible".