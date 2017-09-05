2 Arrested on Arson Charges Over Forest Fires in Peloponnese

Police on Monday arrested two men on arson charges in connection with a spate of wildfires in Ileia, in the Peloponnese, on the weekend, Ekathimerini reported.



The two Greek men, aged 21 and 29, are believed to have set two forest fires on Sunday.



They are also being questioned In connection with another three blazes on forestland and agricultural cultivations.



They were to face a prosecutor in Amaliada later in the day.