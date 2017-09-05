Turkey Slams Germany's 'Disrespectful Comments' About Erdogan

Turkey's foreign ministry has issued a disgruntled official stance against Germany and Austria, the DHA news agency reported. It highlights the "unacceptable election campaigns of politicians in both countries - against Turkey, on the grounds of blocking the process of EU accession."

"We are very unhappy with the disgraceful political campaigning of political leaders in Germany and Austria, with a focus on opposing Turkey and blocking its negotiation process with the EU. Unlike the short-sighted view and approach of politicians from the countries mentioned, Turkey has rich and inexhaustible sources. The country has a certain future; believes in it; people also have the conviction that they can make their own way. Indeed, there is an alarming situation for Europe, especially in the rhetoric of the election campaigns of those countries. This, however, is a serious danger not only for Europe itself but for the whole world as well. Because populism, based on anti-Turkish rhetoric of the so-called "nominee" politicians, is counter productive for the very future of the countries in question.There is also a reasonable suspicion that this populist approach, which diverts the EU from its founding values, will further encourage the spread of such dangerous currents in Europe, such as xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia. We just want to remind these same politicians that during the refugee crisis they were looking for our help. Just to save the EU from the big chaos. They are now redirecting relations with Turkey into the polarization of populism. This is of immense importance not only for the future of our bilateral relations but also for their political responsibility towards Turkish citizens residing in their countries" ,the official statement of the Turkish MFA said.

Turkey continues to be a candidate for EU membership", Federica Mogherini said in response to speculation that the 27 members may interrupt the negotiation process with Ankara, Btv transmitted in the meantime.

At the International Strategic Forum in the Slovenian resort of Bled, the High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security acknowledged that there are problems in relations.

From the same platform, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevluth Chavusoglu said his country continues to seek full membership.

In recent days, Angela Merkel and other European politicians have expressed the view that Turkey should not join the EU.