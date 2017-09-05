Bulgarian Foreign Minister Joins Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia

Deputy PM Ekaterina Zaharieva is in Slovenia for the Bled Strategic Forum. The list of attending officials includes senior representatives of EU, the United Nations and the United States of America.

On the sidelines of the forum Ekaterina Zaharieva has met with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt B. Yee to discuss the political situation in the Balkans and Sofia’s efforts for energy diversification in the region, according to BNR.

The US official has hailed the Agreement on Good Neighbor Relations and Cooperation between Bulgaria and Macedonia pointing to its importance for the entire region.

"We hope this treaty will create a suitable atmosphere in which the Republic of Macedonia will improve its relations with other neighbors", he said.

"One of the greatest merits of this treaty was that it was made without help, so we showed that we can solve our questions without intermediaries," Zaharieva said, quoted by BGNES.

 

