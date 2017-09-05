Boris Johnson Could be Replaced as Foreign Minister of the UK

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson may be replaced and transferred to a less important position as a formal chairman of the ruling Conservative Party in upcoming staff shifts in the government, said the London Times.

According to the publication, the current party chairman, Patrick McCallin, wants to leave this post and "may be replaced by Boris Johnson." The newspaper adds that "high-ranking sources suggest that Prime Minister Teresa May's patience with the Foreign Minister is running out." The Times says the cabinet chief will use the personnel shuffle threats that can be carried out after the annual party congress scheduled for early October to "consolidate government forces and contain a number of ministers with whom Downing Street has been in tense relations. " Among the latest, the newspaper mentions the Minister for the Regions and Local Government, Sajid Djavid, the House of Commons leader Andrea Ledsome, who is in fact the Chief of Conservative Parliamentary Group, and Foreign Trade Minister Liam Fox.

It is also supposed that a ministerial post may be offered to the new "star" of the Tories, MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is considered a traditionalist and supporter of the country's exit from the EU. In a poll among conservatives last month, commissioned by the Observer newspaper, this politician was named among May's three potential heirs to the prime minister's post after the UK's Brexit Minister Davis Davis and Foreign Minister Johnson.