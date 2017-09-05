Hungarian Philosopher has Returned an Honorary Doctorate to Avoid Contact with Putin

Hungarian philosopher Mihaly Vajda said he has returned his honorary doctorate to the University of Debrecen because the school has also awarded honorary title to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I do not want to be associated in any way with an institution that has proclaimed Vladimir Putin as an honorary citizen," said 82-year-old philosopher on Facebook.

At the end of last month, the University of Debrecen, the second largest city in Hungary, announced that it intends to give the Russian president the title "Honorary Citizen" "in recognition of the important role Russia and Hungary attach to the Debrecen University of Modernization, which will be preparing specialists for work in its new departments.

Putin visited Budapest last week to open the Judo World Championship as honorary chairman of the International Judo Federation. He was not officially awarded the university prize.

Vaida is a left-wing intellectual who was a famous dissident during the communist rule of Hungary.After he was forbidden to work in Budapest he had read lectures in Germany, USA and Canada, and in 1989 he was rehabilitated, and in 2002 he was accepted as a member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.