Sweden is about to deport an Afghan centenarian after the 106-year-old woman's asylum application was rejected, Associated Press reported.

Bebichal Uzbeki has a high degree of disability and barely speaks. The woman, carried by her son and grandson, endured the risky trip to Sweden, crossing mountains, deserts and forests. Her "odyssey" entered the leading news in 2015, at the height of the influx of migrants and refugees in Europe from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries. Two years later, Bebhial lived with 11 family members in Huva, a small village in central Sweden. The official announcement that the centenarian asylum application was denied arrived during Ramadan. The family did not tell her the bad news, but she became suspicious of her granddaughter's mood, and her relatives finally revealed the truth. Since then, the health of 106-year-old Bebichhal has worsened. The family appealed against the rejection of her asylum application. The Swedish Migration Agency has confirmed to AP that they have decided to deport the centenarian.

"Old age alone is not a reason for asylum," the institution said in a statement. In Sweden, asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected are entitled to up to three appeals - a procedure that may take a long time. Many European countries do not give asylum to Afghans from areas of the country considered safe. Bebichal's application was rejected with such an argument. Before joining Sweden, the centenarian's family lived illegally for eight years in Iran after leaving Afghanistan due to the war and insecurity.