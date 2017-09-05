Bulgarian State Railways Company to Launch Tender For Rolling Stock
Bulgarian state-owned railways operator BDZ Holding said on Monday it plans to launch a public tender for the purchase of 41 new passenger railcars for a total of 380 million levs ($231.4 million/194.3 million euro) in October.
The investment represents the first stage of a BDZ's rolling stock upgrade, with the next stage to comprise the purchase of 44 new passenger railcars, the company told SeeNews in an e-mailed statement.
The company expects the new railcars to be operational by 2021.
To fully upgrade its fleet of railcars, BDZ needs to invest between 800 million levs and 1.3 billion levs, the company CEO Vladimir Vladimirov said in a statement on Friday, quoted by SeeNews.
