Tuition Fees Go Up by 13.6% From 2017

The beginning of 2017-2018 academic year will see the tuition fees for certain BA and MA programs of some state universities across the country go up by 13.6%, reported Standart News.

The increase is also for the medical schools, Varna Medical University is the only one to set higher tuition fees for its programs Medicine, Pharmacy and Dentistry. The increase is by BGN 300 a year.

At the same time, the tuition fees for some programs of the universities in Shumen, Veliko Tarnovo and Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski are going down by between BGN 20 and BGN 400 a year.

The tuition fee for the MA program Plant Protection of the Konstantin Preslavsky University of Shumen is going down by 400 BGN at the beginning of this academic year.

The Angel Kanchev University of Rousse is cutting down the tuition fee for its MA program National Security by BGN 260 a year.

 

