Bulgaria Thanks Tourists With Greeting Cards

At the initiative of Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, more than 400,000 cards will be sent to foreign tourists who visited Bulgaria. The initiative aims to thank the guests for choosing Bulgaria as the destination for their holidays, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

It is also the next step in the work of the ministry in building the image of Bulgaria, offering the highest quality of tourist product, the Ministry of Tourism announced on 3rd of September.

They point out that the tourists who will receive the special cards will be randomly selected and the cards will be allocated proportionally across the country. The cards are expected to be sent in the coming days until the end of the summer holidays season.

The card depicts a postage stamp dedicated to the eyar 2017, the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The philatelic edition will be the message of Bulgaria during the 22nd session of the General Assembly of the UN’s World Tourism Organization in Chengdu, China.

Frescoes from Rila Monastery and the Thracian Kazanlak tomb are depicted on the front of the card. In addition to the beautiful fragments, there is a special message signed personally by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, saying: “Thank you for choosing Bulgaria!”

Recent statistics shows that nearly 5 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria in the January-July period, reporting an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period in 2016. This confirms the Ministry of Tourism's forecasts for an increase in the sector from 7 to 10%. In addition, the number of Bulgarian tourists is expected to rise by 4.5-5% compared to last year.