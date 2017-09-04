The Dukes of Cambridge, William and Kate, are expecting a third child, said the Twitter profile of the Kensington palace, quoted by world agencies.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a third child, the Queen and the members of the two families are delighted by the news," the message said.

A statement from the palace reported that 35-year-old Kate suffered from a severe form of morning nausea, which was part of her previous two pregnancies. For this reason, the Duchess of Cambridge will not go to an event scheduled for later this day.

The two children of William and Kate, George and Charlotte, are four and two years old respectively. Their third child will be the fifth in line for the inheritance of the British throne.