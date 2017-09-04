The Supreme Judicial Council is Preparing a 7% Wage Increase

The Supreme Judicial Council is preparing a 3 to 7% increase in magistrate salaries and judicial administration. The decision will be taken by the SJC Plenum on September 14, announced the "Legal World".

Plans include the salaries of junior judges and prosecutors to be increased by 7% on 1 September. Currently, they take about 1848 leva, which means an increase of 120 leva. The SJC is considering a variation in the magistrates' wage increases at different levels.

The Judicial Council is considering magistrates at the regional level to receive a 6.5% increase and the supreme ones - about 3%. At present, supreme judges and prosecutors receive a basic salary of BGN 3,668, but 40% of them are accrued for the service and the rank add-on. The appellations court office are with a salary of 3084 leva, the district take 2533 leva and the smaller district ones - 1979 leva. The budget of the judiciary has enough money to raise salaries.

According to the law, every year the salaries of junior magistrates should amount to twice the average monthly salary of the employees in the budgetary sphere. On this basis, all other salaries in the system are updated. Since the beginning of the year, a difference of 7% has accumulated and the salaries of junior magistrates have not yet been updated.