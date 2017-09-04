Berbatov Confirms his Participation in the Match Against Stars of Barcelona in Stara Zagora

Dimitar Berbatov will take part in the star collision between the team of Barcelona and the team of Hristo Stoichkov and friends. Although recently he signed a contract with Indian team Kerala Blasters, the superstar confirmed his participation in the impressive football celebration that is to be held on September 20 in Stara Zagora.

The two-time champion of the English Premier League with Manchester United team will be part of the Stoichkov team and friends who will face one of the biggest names of the Catalonia club. Thus, the audience of "Beroe" stadium, apart from experiencing the unique emotion of the most spectacular football show, will again be able to enjoy the magnificent game of one of the best Bulgarian players of all time.

The event "Dream team of Barcelona against the team of Stoichkov", part of "Stara Zagora - European city of sport", is on September 20, 2017 at "Beroe" stadium, Stara Zagora. Start is at 20:00.

Tickets for the star football match are available in the Eventim network as well as in the special cashier in front of Stara Zagora Municipality. Ticket price: from BGN 30 to BGN 80