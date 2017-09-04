The Syrian Army is Rapidly Advancing to a City Controlled by ISIS

The forces of the Syrian regime have progressed even further towards the city of Deir ez Zor, the enclave of government surrounded by the Islamic State group in the eastern part of the country. This was announced today by the Syrian Human Rights Observatory quoted by the agencies. Later, the TACC cites the governor of the administrative province, who said the army would reach the city in two days. There is a garrison around Damascus since 2015, and around 200,000 civilians who only receive provisions by air supply.

Russia-backed government forces launched the offensive in May to push the extremist organization from the desert area, which ranges from the center of Syria to the Iraqi and Jordanian borders. Deir e Zor is in the north-east of Syria. It is the administrative center of the province of the same name. It is situated on the banks of the Euphrates River, 450 km northeast of the Damascus capital, Syria.