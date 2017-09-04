A Man Escaped from Prison with a Rope of Sheets

Sentenced for theft, a man fled this morning from the prison in Varna, the prosecution announced. He descended from the window of the room where he was locked, to the ground with rope made with tied sheets and then escaped. The man was serving his sentence in the hostel in the village of Razdelna and was brought to prison in Varna because he had to appear in court.

"Today, September 4, 2017, about four o'clock in the morning, the prisoner succeeded, with a metal leg in a chair, to separate the grilles of the room he was in. With sheets he descended from the second to the first floor of the building and escaped," said a statement of the prosecutor's office. A little later the fugitive was found in his home. According to the investigators, he was in an apparently inadequate state. The man is detained and taken back to prison.