Hemus Highway will be Partially Closed for a Month

From today until the end of the month a part of the Hemus Motorway will be closed because of the overhaul of the viaduct near the village of Razliv. Reports Bgnes.

The movement in the area of the 51st kilometer will be two-way in the lanes for Varna, reported by API. The work continues in the area of the "Vitinya" tunnel. The Road Agency recalls that there are roundabouts available.