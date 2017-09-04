At the Age of 90, Poet John Ashbery Died

The famous American avant-garde poet and Pulitzer Prize winner John Ashbery died at the age of 90, Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

Ashbery has gone to his home in the American city of Hudson, New York, as death occurred as a result of natural causes. New York-born Ashbery, born in 1927, is considered one of the most prominent US poets in the second half of the last century. He has a strong influence on young American poetry. Ashbery also acted as an art critic and translated works of foreign authors into English. The poet is a laureate of numerous awards, including Pulitzer, which he won for his collection "Self-portrait in a convex mirror" in 1975.

