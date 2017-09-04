A Fire of an Area of 6,000 Acres in the Sakar Mountain is Under Control

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 4, 2017, Monday // 12:25| Views: | Comments: 0
A big fire broke out yesterday afternoon near the village of Mladinovo, at the foot of the Sakar Mountains. Some houses of the village were threatened, and the fire spread to 6,000 acres, the district administration in Haskovo said.

One front of the fire covered 1,000 acres and destroyed dry grasses, pastures and shrubs. The second has developed very quickly and burned over 5,000 acres of dry grasses and shrubs, vineyards and orchards. The high temperatures and the exceptionally strong southern wind have made it difficult to extinguish and contain the fire element.

Initial investigation show that the cause of the ignition is grassland cleaning and human negligence, the administration said. Over the night at the field, 9 firearms and 4 outposts of the Forestry Company were operating. Firefighters have managed to stop the flames 50 meters from the houses and the evacuation of the population has not been imposed. A nearby forest was also saved. This morning the situation near the village of Mladinovo is normalised. There are 3 fire trucks on site, the report said.

Tags: fire, Sakar mountain, contained
