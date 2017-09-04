Instagram Deal with Technical Problems that Expose User Data at Risk

Facebook's Instagram mobile photo and video publishing application announced that the bug that exposed publicly important personal information, including emails and phone numbers, has been repaired quickly. The announcement was made by Chief Technology Officer Mike Kriger, quoted by Bloomberg.

According to him there are no passwords that have been revealed. The company is currently working with authorities to prevent a potential future similar problem, Kriger explained in a blog post.

At the same time, some celebrities are concerned that their information may have been affected. Earlier this week, the singer Selena Gomez profile on Instagram was deactivated after she released naked pictures of Justin Bieber, the former boyfriend of the star. Gomez has the most popular account in Instagram.

For its part, the company believes that a small percentage of the accounts are affected, although it can not declare which specific accounts have been compromised. They did not respond immediately to inquiries for additional comments.