Bulgaria: Minister of Regional Development and Public Works will Visit Qatar

Minister Nikolay Nankov will be a guest at the official opening ceremony of Hamad Harbor - one of the most important infrastructure projects in Qatar. Reports novini. 

The event is tomorrow, informs the line office. During his visit to Qatar Nankov will be meetings with the Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulayti and with the Minister of Municipalities and the Environment Mohamed Al-Rumheyhi.

