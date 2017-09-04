Again, a Protest Against a Skyscraper in Strelbishte District in the Capital

Residents of the Strelbishte district of Sofia continue to fight the garden between "Akad. Ivan Evstatiev Geshov" Blvd. and "Bulgaria" Blvd. to remain a green area, not as a company envisages - a 43-storey building.

Today's protest at 19:00 will be another one in the citizens' attempts to protect the green area from becoming concrete. So far the place has been blocked by a fence, for which the Sofia City Court has ruled that ... it has been there for years, not for a month, as residents say.

However, the people missed the appeal of the AACC decision on the fence within the 7-day legal term.

As it is known, a street that has destroyed asphalt passes through the encircled problem estate. The protesters want the street to be repaired, the fence removed and the plan to be build skyscraper stopped.

The Sofia Municipality, as a result of the General Plan, adopted in 2006, which is still in effect, Decision of the Council of Ministers of 16.12.2009, provides for the zone to be "terrain for local relaxation and landscaping". Thus, the chief architect issues orders to refuse them the plan for regulation and construction.

In simple words - there can be only parks for relaxation, as well as service building such as cafe, church, electric transformer station, toilet. Not a skyscraper. However, NIKMI company initiated a series of cases and after the AACC took over the case, the SAC effectively repealed the decisions of the SMC and the Council of Ministers, "overthrow" the refusal of the chief architect and gave the company the right to build.

In front of Bulgaria On Air today, residents of the neighborhood said they were ready to fight in whatever way they needed to reach their goal.