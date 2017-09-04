Agent of the Islamic State group tried to convince an undercover reporter to attack the London Bridge. It's been a year since eight people died and dozens were injured at this iconic location in the British capital, said British Press Agency quoted by Guardian and BTA.

The agent sent out to the undercover journalist with whom he communicated in the "dark net" detailed handbooks of terrorist techniques that were strikingly similar to those used in the June 3 attack on the London Bridge. For two years, the journalist worked on a special report, and in Twitter he contacted Birmingham-born jihadist and ISIS recruiter Junaid Husain, who promised him to teach him to do home-made bombs.

Husain died in 2015 in the assault of a US dron in the Syrian town of Raqqa, after which another recruiter contacted the reporter. He presented him with a plan to kill a policeman, including information on how to obtain firearms and explosives. The British authorities knew everything about the conversations the journalist had led with the terrorist organization on a secret chat site. The report of 'Insiders London' will be broadcast this evening on the BBC 1.