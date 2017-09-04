Trump Stops the Protection Program for Young Immigrants

US President Donald Trump has decided to put an end to the popular program DACA that protects hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants from deportation, Politico said.

According to the report, however, Congress will support the so-called dreams program, which the head of state will suspend in the coming days. The New York Times writes that Trump resolutely halts the initiative with a six-month delay, but according to Washington officials, there is still room for the measure to be delayed or relieved.

This program was introduced in 2012 by former US President Barack Obama, allowing about 800,000 illegal immigrants to reside in the country to study or work if they came to the United States before the age of 16. Some Republicans have already declared themselves in favor of the program.

"These are children who do not know any other country, they have no other home, and I believe there should be a legislative solution for them," said US Representatives Chairman Paul Ryan.