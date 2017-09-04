Netherlands has Ended Bulgaria's Dreams of World Cup Finals

The Netherlands made a 3:1 victory over Bulgaria and destroyed all dreams of World Cup 2018. Reports iNews.

The ''tulips'' were not the strong team from previous years, but they sill managed to win. The Bulgaria defense seemed inadequate at least a dozen times and only the insecurity of the hosts saved us from even more tragic defeat.

From the very beginning, the "tulips" were making powerful attacks and the first goal was not delayed. In the 7th minute, Propper made use of a pass from Daley Blind.

Bulgaria had only one nice attack in the first 45 minutes. After a cross Georgi Kostadinov hit the ball with his head, but it met the beam and not into Cillessen's goal.

In the second part we looked somewhat better. This left more space in our defense and Robben managed to score for 2: 0 in the 67th minute.

Bulgaria did not surrender and returned a quick one. Ivelin Popov crossed greatly and Joro Kostadinov tried to play with the ball. He did not, however, and the ball surprised the goalkeeper of the Dutch team.

Galabinov who entered as a substitute started to make trouble for the defenders of the hosts. The best chance of a draw was after a double pass between him and Popov. But our captain's shot was reflected by the goalkeeper.

In the 80th minute, Proper ended any doubts of a win of his team after a goal with a head. At the end of the match at the Amsterdam Arena, Kostadinov was close to score but it was too late in the game anyway, Sporta.bg reported.

There is only theoretical chance for Bulgaria to enter the World Cup Finals in Russia.