Nearly 5 Million Foreign Tourists Visited Bulgaria from January to July
The latest statistics show that nearly 5 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria in the period January - July 2017. Reports Mediapool.
This means a 7.2% increase compared to the same period of last year, the Ministry of Tourism press office said on Sunday, quoted by Focus. The data confirm the ministry's forecast for an increase in the sector from 7 to 10 percent. In addition, between May and October, Bulgarians is expected to be visited by further 5.7 million people. It is expected that the growth will be about 4.5-5 percent compared to last year.
