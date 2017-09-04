Turkey has Detained 81 Migrants on the Border with Bulgaria in the Last 3 Days

Bulgaria: Turkey has Detained 81 Migrants on the Border with Bulgaria in the Last 3 Days

In the Turkish province of Kirklareli, a total of 81 illegal migrants have been captured before crossing the border illegally, the Haberler electronic edition quoted by Sega as saying.

In the beginning of September gendarmerie teams caught in preparation three separate groups for illegal crossing in Bulgaria near Derekoy - Malko Tarnovo border checkpoint and in the district of Kohchaz (near the Edirne province). In the area of ​​the border crossing in question, gendarmerie has begun tracking minibuses with illegal migrants. The minibus driver noticed he was followed, stopped in the village of Chaglauk and escaped on foot. 28 illegal migrants from Iraq and Afghanistan were found in the minibus. At the same time, a total of 53 illegal migrants from Afghanistan and Syria were detained in operations in the Kohkhod region. Following the legal procedures by the gendarmerie, the captured illegal migrants were handed over to the local office of the Migration Directorate.

