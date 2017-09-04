The BRICS Summit has Started

The BRICS Summit has Started

The BRICS Group leadership meeting began in the Chinese city of Siamon. Leaders of Brazil, India, China, Russia and South Africa have gathered in the first plenary session, TASS reports.

Before the start of the meeting, heads of state appeared before the photographers for official photos. In the middle came the host of the meeting - China's President Zinpin, to his right was Vladimir Putin, the president of Brazil Michel Temer, to the left of Zinpin was the President of South Africa Jacob Zuma, the Indian leader Narendra Mody. At the request of the photographers, the leaders took hold of their hands.

The conversations are closed to the press.

