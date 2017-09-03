Intense Traffic on the Border with Romania

Bulgaria: Intense Traffic on the Border with Romania

At the Bulgarian-Romanian border traffic is intense at the exit. Reports 24chasa. 

At the Danube Bridge - Vidin border checkpoint there is 5 km line of waiting trucks. This shows data at 13.00, published on the website of the Border Police Directorate General. The traffic at the Kulata border checkpoint is also loaded at the border with Greece. A 3 km column of exit was formed at Makaza Border. At the Bulgarian-Turkish border traffic is intense at all border checkpoints. At the border with Serbia, the traffic is loaded at the Kalotina border checkpoint. At the Bulgarian-Macedonian border traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.

