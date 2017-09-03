Car Slammed into the Motorcade of the Serbian President
According to the publication, the incident happened on Saturday at 8:20 pm in Belgrade, when a car with a Spanish registration came in front of the president's car.
Belgrade police arrested three people on suspicion of jeopardizing the security of President Aleksandar Vucic after they were slammed into a motorcade, Belgrade's Beta news agency quoted Politika.rs as saying.
The suspects are detained for 48 hours.
The newspaper writes that they are security guards at a Belgrade disco and are known to the police for committing various crimes, quoted BTA.
