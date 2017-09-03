Car Slammed into the Motorcade of the Serbian President

September 3, 2017, Sunday
Belgrade police arrested three people on suspicion of jeopardizing the security of President Aleksandar Vucic after they were slammed into a motorcade, Belgrade's Beta news agency quoted Politika.rs as saying.

According to the publication, the incident happened on Saturday at 8:20 pm in Belgrade, when a car with a Spanish registration came in front of the president's car.
 
The suspects are detained for 48 hours.
 
The newspaper writes that they are security guards at a Belgrade disco and are known to the police for committing various crimes, quoted BTA.

