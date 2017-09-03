NATO: North Korea's Behaviour is Destabilizing
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned North Korea's sixth nuclear test and described it as destabilizing, DPA reported.
"This is another blatant violation of the numerous UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2321, adopted in November 2016," Stoltenberg said. The regime must immediately cease all nuclear and ballistic missile-related activities and reopen dialogue with the international community, Stoltenberg said.
