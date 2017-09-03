NATO: North Korea's Behaviour is Destabilizing

World | September 3, 2017, Sunday // 14:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NATO: North Korea's Behaviour is Destabilizing YouTube.com

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned North Korea's sixth nuclear test and described it as destabilizing, DPA reported.

"This is another blatant violation of the numerous UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2321, adopted in November 2016," Stoltenberg said. The regime must immediately cease all nuclear and ballistic missile-related activities and reopen dialogue with the international community, Stoltenberg said.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, North Korea, Stoltenberg
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria