Maria Gabriel: There is a 300% Increase in Cyber Attacks Across the EU

The Internet brings us a lot of responsibilities, but it makes us even more vulnerable", said Maria Gabriel, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, at the 10th Summer University of MGERB.

With regard to cyber-security, the Commissioner notes that there is an incredible increase in cyber attacks: "300 percent more were the cyber-attacks in 2016 compared to 2015, more than 200 000 attacks every day. Coordination and specially developed response mechanism in the event of an attack is all we can do, because you see that what is being attacked is our public good, just two or three weeks later we will present a draft legislative package in which we will create a pan-European mechanism in the event of a possible attack. "

According to Gabriel, European citizens need to know that the EU has such a mechanism. It will be proposed to extend the mandate of the European Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA). The EU Commissioner stressed the importance of establishing a product certification system.

