The Largest Evacuation Since 1945, due to a World War II Bomb in Frankfurt

The largest evacuation of people since 1945 will happen in Frankfurt. The reason is the disposal of a British bomb from the Second World War, Reuters reported.

On Saturday, authorities in the German financial capital began evacuating patients from two hospitals. More than 100 patients in healthcare establishments, including newborn infants, have been evacuated, municipal councilor Markus Frank said. Nearly 60,000 people are expected to leave their homes on Sunday when the bomb is scheduled to be disposed of. Every year, the German authorities find more than a thousand bombs and munitions left over from World War II.

