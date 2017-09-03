The Soyuz MS-04 deployable three-member crew of the International Space Station landed today in Kazakhstan, the Coroley Flight Management Center, Podoskowie reported.

On Earth returned Russian astronaut Fyodor Jurqichin, NASA astronauts Jack Fisher and Peggy Whitson, who set a record - spent a total of 665 days in orbit, more than any other American. Her current flight, the third in line, lasted 288 days. Her Russian counterpart, Yurqihin, boasts even more time in orbit - 673 days for five flights, and American Fisher has 136 days in space behind him. There are three people on board of the ISS currently - Russian astronaut Sergey Ryazanski, American astronaut Randolph Breznik and astronaut from the European Space Agency Paolo Nespoli.