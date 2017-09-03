Three Crew Members of the International Space Station have Returned to Earth

World | September 3, 2017, Sunday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three Crew Members of the International Space Station have Returned to Earth mediapool.bg

The Soyuz MS-04 deployable three-member crew of the International Space Station landed today in Kazakhstan, the Coroley Flight Management Center, Podoskowie reported.

On Earth returned Russian astronaut Fyodor Jurqichin, NASA astronauts Jack Fisher and Peggy Whitson, who set a record - spent a total of 665 days in orbit, more than any other American. Her current flight, the third in line, lasted 288 days. Her Russian counterpart, Yurqihin, boasts even more time in orbit - 673 days for five flights, and American Fisher has 136 days in space behind him. There are three people on board of the ISS currently - Russian astronaut Sergey Ryazanski, American astronaut Randolph Breznik and astronaut from the European Space Agency Paolo Nespoli.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: astronauts, return, ISS
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria