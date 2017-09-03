The Repairs of Boulevard "Prague" in the Capital are Over

Bulgaria: The Repairs of Boulevard "Prague" in the Capital are Over

Today, movement on boulevard Prague in the capital Sofia is fully restored. Public transport lines in the area are also on their regular schedule, bTV reported.

On the boulevard, a complete renovation was carried out in the area from "Skobelev" Blvd. to "Pencho Slaveykov" Blvd., a new water supply and sewerage system was built, the road was replaced, new asphalt, road markings and pedestrian walkways were installed. The construction of new sidewalks on both sides of the boulevard will continue in the next few days, Sofia Municipality reported.

A repair was carried out also at Shandor Petyofi Street between Vitosha Blvd and Knyaz Boris Parvy Str. The roadways, sidewalks and lighting are being replaced on the street.

Sofia Municipality is preparing a project for a complete repair of the road tunnel along Skobelev blvd at the National Palace of Culture. Reconstruction of the tunnel as well as the tram route on Skobelev blvd.

The repair includes the displacement of the tram route from the adjacent buildings by 6 m. A transport analysis to the project is being developed. Implementation is expected to begin in the summer of 2018.

