Prime Minister Borisov is Considering Expanding Trakia Highway with an Extra Lane

Expansion of the Trakia highway with additional lane from Sofia to Plovdiv is contemplated by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

"I think how the Toll system could work on the Trakia highway to Plovdiv, we should make it 6 lanes," he told in Varna, where he participates in the tenth edition of the Summer University of the Youth GERB, FOCUS News Agency report.

"When you leave Sofia for Plovdiv, it's like driving on Tsarigradsko shose, it has nothing to do with a highway, it's full. 45-50 thousand cars a day fill Trakia", he pointed out.

"Some say people are not "eating" asphalt but 50 thousand cars and trucks pass everyday, this is consumption and turnover," Borisov said, adding that GERB is the only political party to date to improve the state of roads and the bridges in the country.

According to him, the biggest priority is the Hemus highway. "I want to be alive to see it, and you will see what the difference will be in Bulgaria with" Hemus ", he said, and specified that he every day checks how is construction going.