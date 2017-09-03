Strong Storm in Sofia Knocked Down Branches of Trees

The teams of the Emergency Help and Prevention Directorate received 20 signals of fallen branches of trees because of the strong storm in Sofia reported Sofia Municipality.

The teams respond to the signals from the fire station in Sofia.

The tram line 10 route has been changed and the trams turn at the "Journalist Square" stop. The change is due to fallen branches on the contact-cable network.

The teams of "Metropolitan Electric Transport" are at the scene of the incident.

The storm in Sofia broke out shortly before noon and lasted shortly.

After 35-36 degrees yesterday, and in many areas of the country - today, there is substantial cooling from tomorrow. In some places the temperatures will fall by more than 10 degrees.

The cooling will come with precipitation of thunderstorms. There is a danger of hailing. Today, a yellow danger code has been announced in Northwestern Bulgaria.