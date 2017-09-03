North Korea Confirmed it has Detonated a Hydrogen Bomb

North Korea Confirmed it has Detonated a Hydrogen Bomb

North Korea announced it has carried out a hydrogen atom bomb test and called it "absolute success," the BBC reported. The Communist State Television has already broadcast footage to which Kim Jing-nun signs a nuclear warrant.

South Korea and Japan have confirmed that Pyongyang has done its most powerful nuclear experment so far, Reuters reports.

Japan's meteorological service records a quake of 6.3 on the Richter scale, ten times more than the latest nuclear experiments.


According to China's seismological center in the DPRK, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale, about 24 km northeast of the city of Sunghibegam, was felt. . The earthquake occurred at 11:30 local time at a depth of zero meters.

Immediately thereafter, South Korean military sources assumed that their northern neighbor had carried out their sixth nuclear test. Shortly before the quake, Pyongyang announced that it had worked a hydrogen bomb capable of being attached to a ballistic missile.

